Seattle shooting claims the life of pregnant woman today.

According to authorities, a female who was expecting a child and a male were shot while inside their vehicle at a traffic signal in Belltown. Sadly, both the woman and her unborn baby perished as a result of the incident.
News Source : KCPQ
Source Link :Pregnant woman killed in Seattle shooting/