Seattle Shooting: Pregnant Woman Eina Kwon Honored at Rally, Suspect Cordell Maurice Goosby Charged with Murder

Eina Kwon : Seattle shooting suspect Cordell Maurice Goosby charged with murder and attempted murder

A Seattle rally on Saturday morning paid tribute to the pregnant woman who was shot and killed in an unprovoked attack in the city’s Belltown neighborhood earlier this week. The event was attended by hundreds of people, who marched from the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street to Aburiya Bento House, the restaurant owned by the victim, Eina Kwon, and her husband Sung. Kwon, who was 32 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting, died in surgery, as did her baby girl, who was delivered emergently. Sung Kwon survived multiple gunshot wounds to his left arm. The suspect, Cordell Maurice Goosby, has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

