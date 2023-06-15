Seattle shooting suspect approached, fired into car: Police

Seattle shooting victim : Pregnant woman killed, suspect arrested in Seattle shooting

According to authorities, a pregnant woman who was eight months along was shot multiple times while in a car stopped at an intersection in central Seattle. The woman, who was 34 years old, died as a result of the shooting. Her baby was delivered at a hospital but also died soon after. A 37-year-old man who was also in the car was wounded in the arm and remained hospitalized. The motive for the shooting, which occurred in the Belltown neighborhood, is unclear. The suspect approached the car and fired at the driver’s side before fleeing the scene. Video footage showed no prior interaction between the suspect and victims. Police located a 30-year-old man who matched witnesses’ descriptions soon after the shooting. The suspect reportedly told investigators that he saw a firearm in the vehicle and fired in reaction. He was taken into custody and held on investigation of homicide, assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm. As of Wednesday, he had not yet been charged.

