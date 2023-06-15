Seattle, Washington Resident Jesse Navlet of Edmonds Passes Away

Obituary: Jesse Navlet of Edmonds, WA

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jesse Navlet, a resident of Edmonds, Washington. Jesse was a beloved member of the Seattle community, known for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering spirit.

Jesse’s passing is a great loss to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues, who remember him as a dedicated and hardworking individual with a passion for life.

Although Jesse may be gone, his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time.

