Seattle, Washington Resident Jesse Navlet of Edmonds Passes Away

Obituary: Jesse Navlet of Edmonds, WA

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jesse Navlet, a beloved resident of Edmonds, Washington. Jesse was a cherished member of the Seattle community and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Jesse’s memory will live on through his family, friends, and the countless lives he touched during his time with us. He will forever be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering commitment to helping others.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Jesse’s loved ones during this difficult time of mourning. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

