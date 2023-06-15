Seattle, Washington Resident Jesse Navlet of Edmonds Passes Away

Jesse Navlet from Edmonds, WA and Resident of Seattle, Washington Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jesse Navlet from Edmonds, WA and a resident of Seattle, Washington. He passed away on [insert date] at the age of [insert age].

Jesse was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and love for adventure. He touched the lives of many during his time on earth and will always be remembered for his generosity and compassion.

We extend our sincerest condolences to Jesse’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the memories they shared with him and the love that surrounded him throughout his life.

Jesse Navlet obituary Jesse Navlet Seattle Edmonds WA resident death Seattle resident obituary Washington resident death announcement