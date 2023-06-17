Seattle’s KIRO 7 News reports: Two dead in Federal Way shooting; suspect surrenders today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Federal Way, Washington, a shooting occurred at the Twin Lakes Safeway leaving two individuals dead and one in critical condition. The incident involved three Pacific Islander men in their 20s, two of whom were found deceased in a parked car while the third was discovered nearby and taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries. According to the Federal Way Police Department, it appeared that another vehicle had arrived at the scene, an argument ensued, and the occupants of the other car fired at the men before fleeing. Following the incident, the FPD processed the scene, sought witnesses, and requested surveillance footage. Later, a 20-year-old Pacific Islander male turned himself in to the FPD claiming to be the shooter. The suspect is currently in custody and undergoing questioning by detectives.

News Source : KIRO 7 News Staff

Source Link :Man turns himself in after shooting in Federal Way leaves 2 dead – KIRO 7 News Seattle/