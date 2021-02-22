Sebastian Dominguez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : olice Officer Horacio Sebastian Dominguez has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.
olice Officer Horacio Sebastian Dominguez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.
Ou condolences to the family, friends, and the Miccosukee Tribal Police on the #LODD of Police Officer Horacio Sebastian Dominguez https://t.co/ELVuRlERKq pic.twitter.com/AcyvCO1YOM
— Dearborn Police (@DearbornPolice) February 22, 2021
Dearborn Police @DearbornPolice Ou condolences to the family, friends, and the Miccosukee Tribal Police on the #LODD of Police Officer Horacio Sebastian Dominguez http://ow.ly/pjDC30rxP7w
