“Sebastian Maniscalco About My Father”: How Sebastian Maniscalco’s father, a skilled stylist, trained Robert De Niro in dyeing hair for About My Father.

Robert De Niro: The Actor Who Can Do It All

Robert De Niro has been a fixture in Hollywood for decades. He has played a wide range of characters, from gangsters and boxers to comedians and politicians. Now, with his latest role in About My Father, he can add “stylist” to his impressive resume.

In the movie, De Niro portrays Salvo, an Italian American hairdresser who is based on the real-life father of co-writer and star Sebastian Maniscalco. To prepare for the role, De Niro went straight to the source and had Maniscalco’s father teach him how to do a dye job.

Maniscalco was amazed to see his father teaching one of his idols how to do hair. “I never would’ve thought that I would see my father teaching Robert De Niro how to do hair,” he says. “And a scalp massage, too!” adds co-star Kim Cattrall.

De Niro, Maniscalco, and Cattrall recently sat down with About My Father director Laura Terruso and fellow cast members Leslie Bibb, Brett Dier, Anders Holm, and David Rasche for EW’s Around the Table video series. They discussed family, fragrances, and the surreal experience of seeing Maniscalco’s father portrayed on screen by De Niro.

Maniscalco grew up watching De Niro’s movies and had posters of them on his wall. The experience of working with him on About My Father was a dream come true. “It’s just a crazy experience for me that, growing up watching this man’s movies and then, now, watching [About My Father], my father sitting in front of me and I’m watching the movie, I’m watching my father… I still pinch myself,” he says.

The comedian was also blown away by his father’s trip to the set of Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon. De Niro invited Maniscalco’s father to come down and spend some time with him on set. “It was a pretty surreal moment when I was in Los Angeles and my dad’s in Oklahoma sitting in De Niro’s trailer discussing the script and my father is, like, working with a script. This is crazy,” he says.

Throughout his career, De Niro has proven himself to be one of the most talented actors in the business. He has played some of the most iconic characters in film history, including Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver, Jake LaMotta in Raging Bull, and Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II.

But he has also shown his range by playing comedic roles, such as in Analyze This and Meet the Parents, and even portraying real-life figures like Bernie Madoff in The Wizard of Lies and Jimmy Hoffa in The Irishman.

De Niro’s ability to inhabit such a wide range of characters is a testament to his talent as an actor. He is a true chameleon who can disappear into any role he takes on.

In About My Father, De Niro adds another layer to his repertoire by playing a hairdresser. It’s a role that may seem small in comparison to some of his previous ones, but De Niro brings his usual dedication and skill to the part.

As audiences continue to watch De Niro’s impressive body of work, it’s clear that he is one of the greatest actors of his generation. Whether he’s playing a gangster, a boxer, a comedian, a financier, or a politician, he always delivers a memorable performance. And now, with About My Father, he can add “stylist” to his list of accomplishments.

