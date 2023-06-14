Second Arrest Made by Police in the Death of Operation Desert Storm Veteran

Police Announce Second Arrest in Connection with Operation Desert Storm Veteran’s Death

Police have made a second arrest in connection with the death of a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, is believed to have played a role in the death of the veteran, who was found dead in his home earlier this month.

The first suspect, also unidentified, was arrested last week and is currently being held in custody. Police have not released any details about the circumstances surrounding the veteran’s death, but have said that it is being treated as a homicide.

The victim, whose name has also not been released, served in the US military during Operation Desert Storm in the early 1990s. He was found dead in his home on the morning of June 5th, and police have been investigating the case ever since.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the local police department.

