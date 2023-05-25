Second brother dies after being stabbed by men pretending to need water

Posted on May 25, 2023

According to the authorities, the second sibling who was attacked by individuals posing as water-seekers has passed away. A corresponding image is displayed:

News Source : Mandilakhe Tshwete

