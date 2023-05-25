Second-degree murder charges laid against Vanessa Lynn Okemaysim and Joshua Christopher Shore in Regina homicide case

T.J. Tanner – Regina homicide victim : Second suspect charged with murder in Regina trailer court, Vanessa Lynn Okemaysim makes first court appearance

Vanessa Lynn Okemaysim appeared in provincial court in Regina on Thursday, facing charges of second-degree murder and failing to comply with a probation order, relating to the death of T.J. Tanner, also known as Summer, on Saturday. This follows the earlier charging of Joshua Christopher Shore with second-degree murder. The family of the victim has declined to speak to the media due to their preparations for the funeral and grief. The Regina Police Service received a report of an injured person at Glen Elm Trailer Court in east Regina on Saturday and arrived to find an adult believed to be dead. EMS confirmed the death a few minutes later, and further investigation revealed it to be a homicide. Okemaysim was remanded in custody with a bail hearing set for May 30. Tanner’s death is the third in Regina this year, and the investigation continues.

Read Full story : 2nd person charged with murder in death of T.J. ‘Summer’ Tanner at Regina trailer court /

News Source : CBC

Regina trailer court murder case T.J. Summer Tanner death investigation Suspect charged with murder in Regina case Legal proceedings in Regina murder trial SEO optimization for T.J. Summer Tanner case