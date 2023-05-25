T.J. Tanner : Second-degree murder charges laid in death of T.J. Tanner in Regina trailer court.

A 40-year-old individual was found dead in a Regina trailer court on Saturday, leading to the arrest of two individuals on second-degree murder charges. The first person charged was 29-year-old Joshua Christopher Shore, followed by 31-year-old Vanessa Lynn Okemaysim of Regina. The victim was identified as T.J. Tanner, also known as Summer, and their family has declined media requests due to funeral preparations and grief. The Regina Police Service responded to a report of an injured person at the Glen Elm Trailer Court on Saturday and, after EMS pronounced the victim dead, determined it was a homicide. Okemaysim made her first court appearance on Thursday and was remanded into custody until her bail hearing on May 30. Tanner’s death marks Regina’s third homicide of 2023 and the investigation is ongoing.

