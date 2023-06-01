“second moon Earth”: Second Moon Discovered Near Earth, Expected to Remain for 1,500 Years or More

Scientists Discover New “Quasi-Moon” Asteroid Along Earth

Recently, scientists have discovered a new asteroid along Earth. Dubbed 2023 FW13, the asteroid is considered a “quasi-moon” or “quasi-satellite”. It orbits the sun in a similar time frame as Earth does and is estimated to be 50 feet (15 metres) in size. While orbiting the Sun, the quasi-moon also circles the Earth, coming within nine million miles (14 million kilometres) of Earth.

Observations and Confirmation

The Pan-STARRS observatory first observed the 2023 FW13 in March this year. Later the existence of the asteroid was confirmed by the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope in Hawaii and two observatories in Arizona before being officially listed on April 1 by the Minor Planet Center at the International Astronomical Union, a team of scientists that designates new planets and other celestial objects.

Quasi-Moon and its Orbit

According to a Live Science report, the quasi-moon has been Earth’s cosmic neighbour since around 100 BC. The space rock will continue to follow this orbital path until around 3700 AD. The quasi-satellite is not on a collision course with Earth despite hovering relatively close to the planet. Alan Harris, an astronomer at the Space Science Institute, told Sky & Telescope, “The good news is, such an orbit doesn’t result in an impacting trajectory ‘out of the blue”.

Comparison with Moon

For comparison, the moon has a diameter of 2,159 miles (3,474 km) and comes within 364,000 km of Earth at the closest point of its orbit.

Other Quasi-Companions

2023 FW13 is not Earth’s only quasi-companion; a different quasi-satellite known as Kamo’ oalewa was discovered in 2016. The rock sticks similarly close to our planet during its orbit around the sun. And as per a study, some researchers believe that this new quasi-moon could actually be a fragment of Earth’s moon.

Conclusion

The discovery of the new asteroid, 2023 FW13, adds to the growing list of celestial objects orbiting Earth. While it may not pose any immediate threat to our planet, the study of such objects can provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of our solar system.

Earth’s second moon Astronomical discovery Space exploration Lunar research Orbit and trajectory analysis

News Source : Livemint

Source Link :Scientists discover 2nd moon near Earth that is going to stay for at least 1,500 years/