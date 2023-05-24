“Second series BBC show”: Highly Acclaimed BBC Program Renewed for a Second Season Following Positive Feedback

Stars of Hit Comedy Colin From Accounts Confident in Landing Another Series

After a successful first season, the stars of the hit comedy Colin From Accounts are confident that they will land another series. The show, which premiered on BBC One last year, quickly became a fan favorite with its hilarious and relatable characters and witty writing.

The Cast and Crew

Colin From Accounts stars some of the most talented and well-known actors in the UK comedy scene. The main cast includes Tom Rosenthal as Colin, the lovable and awkward accountant who always seems to find himself in hilarious situations. Joining him are Daisy May Cooper, who plays his boss and love interest, and Naz Osmanoglu, who plays his best friend and fellow accountant.

The show is created and written by Joe Hampson, who has previously worked on popular UK comedies such as The Thick of It and Miranda. The show is produced by Big Talk Productions, which is known for producing other successful comedies such as Friday Night Dinner and Spaced.

The Success of the First Season

The first season of Colin From Accounts was a huge success, both critically and commercially. The show received rave reviews from critics, with many praising its clever writing, relatable characters, and hilarious jokes. It also proved to be a hit with audiences, with many tuning in each week to see what kind of trouble Colin and his friends would get into next.

The show’s success was reflected in its ratings, with the first season averaging around 2 million viewers per episode. This was a great achievement for a new comedy series, especially given the tough competition on UK television.

The Future of the Show

With the success of the first season, the stars of Colin From Accounts are confident that they will land another series. In a recent interview, Tom Rosenthal (who plays Colin) said that he was “pretty sure” that the show would be returning for another season.

He went on to say that the cast and crew were already discussing ideas for the second season, and that they were excited to continue exploring the characters and the world of the show. “I think we’ve only scratched the surface with these characters,” he said. “There’s so much more to explore, and I can’t wait to see where Joe [Hampson] takes us next.”

Joe Hampson himself has also expressed his enthusiasm for continuing the show. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, he said that he had “lots of ideas” for the second season and that he was “excited to get back into the writers’ room and start working on them.”

Conclusion

Overall, it seems that the stars of Colin From Accounts are confident in their ability to land another series. With its hilarious characters, clever writing, and loyal fanbase, the show has everything it takes to become a long-running hit. Fans of the show can rest assured that there will be more adventures with Colin, his friends, and his co-workers in the near future.

BBC series Second season Rave reviews Popular show Television drama

News Source : BirminghamLive

Source Link :Popular BBC show set to get a second series after rave reviews/