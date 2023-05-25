Fortune Smith : Second suspect in Burlington shooting ordered held without bail

Fortune Smith, a 22-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting on Main St. in Burlington on April 29th, has been arrested in North Carolina. He was believed to have fled the state with his brother, Tyrin Smith, who was taken into custody last week for allegedly shooting someone in the chest during a break-in. Fortune Smith was ordered to be held without bail after being arraigned on May 10th for his involvement in the break-in. Tyrin Smith has pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted first-degree murder and is currently being held without bail.

Read Full story : Second suspect in downtown Burlington shooting ordered held without bail /

News Source : WPTZ

Burlington shooting suspect Downtown shooting investigation Bail hearing for shooting suspect Criminal charges in Burlington shooting Suspect arrested in Burlington shooting case