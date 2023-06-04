“Secondary Infection”: “Surge in Secondary Infections, Including Septicaemia, Following Ncov”

Ahmedabad Witnesses Rise in Secondary Infections Post-Covid

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the healthcare sector worldwide, and India is no exception. With over 30 million cases and 400,000 deaths, the country has been grappling to contain the spread of the virus and provide adequate medical care to those affected. However, the pandemic has also led to an increase in secondary infections, posing a challenge to critical care specialists.

According to Dr Vivek Joshi, a critical care specialist from Indore, the incidence and severity of secondary viral, fungal, and bacterial infections are on the rise in patients battling with one type of infection. Dr Joshi was one of the resource persons at the two-day National Critical Care Conference organized by a city-based hospital in Ahmedabad. He believes that the impact on the immune system of patients post-Covid could be a reason for the rise in secondary infections.

The conference saw participation from over 400 doctors from Gujarat and other states who gathered to discuss topics related to infection and critical care, neuro critical care, trauma critical care, onco critical care, pulmonary critical care, cardiac critical care, and GI critical care, among others. The experts emphasized the need to develop interdisciplinary treatment protocols and understand the importance of critical care in the post-Covid world.

Dr Amit Prajapati, conference chair and intensivist with Shalby Hospital, stated that the purpose of the conference was to provide a platform for critical care specialists to share their experiences and learn from each other. He emphasized that hands-on workshops, including ICU infection course, mechanical ventilation course, and airway course, were also planned for doctors working in comprehensive intensive care units.

Dr Minesh Mehta, chair of the scientific committee, highlighted the challenges faced by critical care specialists in treating patients with secondary infections. He stressed the importance of early diagnosis and treatment to prevent complications and reduce mortality rates. The experts urged the healthcare sector to develop a comprehensive approach to manage secondary infections and provide adequate support to critical care specialists.

Septicaemia or sepsis is one of the most prevalent secondary infections observed in patients post-Covid. Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body’s immune system overreacts to an infection, leading to inflammation and organ damage. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), sepsis is responsible for an estimated 6 million deaths annually worldwide. The rise in sepsis cases highlights the need for improved infection prevention and control measures and early intervention to prevent complications.

In conclusion, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the healthcare sector, leading to an increase in secondary infections. The rise in incidence and severity of infections like sepsis poses a challenge to critical care specialists, who are treating the complications. The National Critical Care Conference in Ahmedabad provided a platform for experts to share their experiences and discuss strategies to manage secondary infections. The healthcare sector needs to develop a comprehensive approach to manage these infections and provide support to critical care specialists in treating patients post-Covid.

News Source : Times Of India

