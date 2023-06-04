“Section V Athlete of the Week”: Cast Your Vote for the Section V Athlete of the Week from May 27-June 2

It’s that time of the year again when Section V athletes showcase their talent on the field, court, and track. These athletes have worked hard all season, and it’s time to recognize their efforts. Bill Gray’s Athlete of the Week for May 27-June 2 is up for grabs, and your vote will determine who takes home the title.

Let’s take a closer look at the standout performers who made it to the poll:

Makenna Dunbar – Wellsville Softball

Wellsville’s softball team had a great performance on Saturday, and Makenna Dunbar was a big part of it. The sophomore hit two two-run home runs and finished 3-for-5 with six RBIs in the Lions’ region final victory.

Drew Fishback – Geneva Tennis

Drew Fishback, a tennis star from Geneva, advanced to the semifinals of the individual state tournament. He won his first two matches easily with scores of 6-0, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-0, before falling in the semis with a close score of 6-4, 4-6, 1-6.

Jack Herendeen – Victor Lacrosse

Victor’s senior attackman, Jack Herendeen, had a fantastic week. He helped Victor win its first Section V title since 2019 with three goals and an assist in the Class B final win over Spencerport. He then dropped five goals and one assist in Saturday’s state quarterfinal win over Orchard Park for a total of 10 points in a week.

Maddie Hicks – Webster Thomas Softball

Maddie Hicks, a junior pitcher from Webster Thomas, hit a grand slam in the Titans’ region final win on Saturday. She also retired 11 of the final 13 batters, leading her team to a great victory.

Paige Kidd – Honeoye Falls-Lima Lacrosse

Paige Kidd, a junior midfielder from Honeoye Falls-Lima, had an impressive performance last week. She scored two goals in the Section V Class C championship game and followed up with four goals, two assists, and eight draw controls in Saturday’s state quarterfinal win over Lake Shore.

Tyler Koch – Caledonia-Mumford Golf

Tyler Koch, a golfer from Caledonia-Mumford, led his team to a third straight Section V team championship on Friday at Livingston Country Club. Koch shot a team-low 77 to defeat Bloomfield 349-378. Cal-Mum finished the season with a 22-1 record.

Sathya Mandava – Pittsford Sutherland Tennis

Sathya Mandava, a tennis star from Pittsford Sutherland, won his first doubles match of the state tournament with partner Cormac Sullivan 7-5, 6-1 before falling in the second round. Mandava has shown great potential this season and has been a strong asset to his team.

Sam Ricci – Victor Lacrosse

Sam Ricci, a senior faceoff midfielder from Victor, played a crucial role in his team’s win in the Section V boys lacrosse title game. He won 17 of 24 faceoffs against Spencerport. In Saturday’s state quarterfinal win over Orchard Park, he won 13 of 16 faceoffs, helping his team to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Clare Ruff – Honeoye Falls-Lima Lacrosse

Clare Ruff, a senior midfielder from Honeoye Falls-Lima, had a solid game with four goals and one assist, helping her team defend their Section V Class C championship. She then added a seven-goal game in Saturday’s state quarterfinal win over Lake Shore for a total of 12 points in a week.

Cormac Sullivan – Pittsford Sutherland Tennis

Cormac Sullivan, a tennis player from Pittsford Sutherland, entered the state tournament doubles bracket with partner Sathya Mandava. They won their first-round match 7-5, 6-1 before losing their second-round match. Sullivan has shown great potential this season and has been an asset to his team.

Now that you know the candidates, it’s time to cast your vote. The poll will be live until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and the winner will be announced on our Instagram page on Wednesday morning. These athletes have worked hard all season, and being recognized as the Bill Gray’s Athlete of the Week is a great achievement. So, let’s show our support and vote for the standout performer who deserves the title.

