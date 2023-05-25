Secure Boot Error: Fixing Errors: No Secure Boot and Damaged DLC Asset

FIFA 23’s Title Update 13: More Errors and Workarounds

EA Sports’ FIFA 23 has been encountering more errors with its latest update, Title Update 13. Players have reported encountering two errors preventing them from playing the game: “No Secure Boot” and “DLC Assets are Damaged”. FIFA Direct Communication has provided a workaround for the latter error but is still investigating the former. This is the second time this month that PS5 players have been affected by errors in the game.

FIFA 23 Errors

Players trying to start FIFA 23 have been receiving two errors: “No Secure Boot” and “DLC Assets are Damaged”. These errors are preventing players on all platforms from playing the game. The developers are currently investigating the issue and have not yet released an official fix.

Additionally, players have also been unable to connect to the servers, according to a tweet from FIFA Direct Communication. The issue is currently being worked on.

Solutions

For players experiencing an issue with the damaged DLC assets, FIFA Direct Communication has provided a workaround. Players should start the game and if the damaged DLC assets notification pops up, press “Cancel” and close the app before returning to the console’s homescreen. Then, restart the game. This process may need to be repeated a few times before the game works properly.

Unfortunately, there is no official workaround for the “No Secure Boot Errors” that Windows 11 players are encountering. Players will have to wait for an official fix.

Title Update 13 Notes

Title updates seem to be causing more issues than they fix. However, Title Update 13 has brought some updates to kits, ad boards, gloves, boots, balls, star heads, and tifos. There have also been updates to UI elements in UEFA Women’s Champions League matches, as well as general, audio, and visual adjustments.

FIFA 23 will be the last game in the series to carry the FIFA title. Future games will now be called EA Sports FC. Despite the issues encountered in FIFA 23, fans are optimistic that the game will be fixed in due course.

Conclusion

FIFA 23’s Title Update 13 has unfortunately brought more errors to the game, preventing players from enjoying it fully. While FIFA Direct Communication has provided a workaround for the “DLC Assets are Damaged” error, there is still no official fix for the “No Secure Boot” error. However, the developers are working on it. Hopefully, FIFA 23 will be fixed soon so that players can enjoy the game without encountering any issues.

Secure Boot Error Fix DLC Asset Repair Guide Troubleshooting Damaged DLC Assets Resolving No Secure Boot Error How to Resolve Common Boot Errors and Asset Damage

News Source : Massimo Marchiano

Source Link :How To Fix No Secure Boot & Damaged DLC Asset Error/