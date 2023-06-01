“Secure wallet checks” : Blue Prestige VersaCheck Secure Wallet Checks – 750 Blank Business or Personal Checks on 250 Sheets of Form #3001 with 3 Checks per Sheet (31BP01-01255-4)

750 Blank Business or Personal Wallet Checks with VersaCheck Security Features – Blue Prestige Design – 250 Sheets Form #3001 – 3 Checks Per Sheet (31BP01-01255-4)



Price: $39.99 - $36.86

as of Jun 01,2023 21:02:04 UTC





VersaCheck Form #3001 PERSONAL Check Refills are a fantastic choice for those who need to print custom PERSONAL checks that comply with ANSI X9 banking standards. These security blank check papers are designed to work with all VersaCheck software products and offer a range of features that ensure compliance with bank regulations. With this product, you can save 50-80% per pack compared to pre-printed mail order checks, making it a cost-effective solution for businesses and individuals alike.

Each package of VersaCheck Form #3001 PERSONAL Check Refills contains 250 sheets of letter-size 24lb security blank check paper. Each sheet is micro-perforated at 2.8″, 5.75″ and 8.5″ from the top edge, with stubs to the left of each check and an extra stub at the bottom. This allows you to print three PERSONAL-size checks per sheet, with a check width of 6.00″. The security features of these checks include erasure protection, micro print lines, security screens, and artificial watermarks, which makes it impossible for forgers to copy or scan the checks.

VersaCheck Form #3001 PERSONAL Check Refills are compatible with a range of software products, including VersaCheck, QuickBooks, Quicken, MS Money, and more. This makes it easy to print custom checks that comply with banking standards, no matter what software you prefer to use. Additionally, the blank check paper offers extra storage security and the convenience of updating checking information at any time.

Finally, it’s important to note that for automated check clearing to comply with bank regulations, you’ll need to use Versaink or VersaToner in your inkjet or laser printer. This ensures that the checks are printed with the correct ink and toner, which is crucial for compliance. VersaCheck Form #3001 PERSONAL Check Refills also include a matching print Validation code, with additional print codes included for free in all VersaCheck Refills, VersaInk MICR ink & VersaToner MICR toner packages.

In conclusion, VersaCheck Form #3001 PERSONAL Check Refills are an excellent option for those who need to print custom checks that comply with banking standards. With a range of security features and compatibility with popular software products, these security blank check papers offer convenience, security, and cost-effectiveness. Whether you’re a business or an individual, VersaCheck Form #3001 PERSONAL Check Refills are an excellent investment.



