“Security enhancement plan Sharjah Police”: Sharjah Police’s Supreme Command Committee Evaluates Strategies for Boosting Security Operations

Sharjah Police Commander-in-Chief Chairs Supreme Command Committee Meeting

On May 30, Major General Saif Al Zari Al-Shamsi, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, led a meeting of the Fifth Supreme Command Committee for the year 2023. The committee convened at the Art For All Centre- Falaj and was attended by Directors General and members of the Permanent Supreme Committee. The meeting reviewed several agenda items and made significant recommendations to improve the effectiveness of the security system and the standard of living in UAE society.

Main Agenda Items

The Supreme Command Committee addressed several proposals and initiatives during its meeting. One of the main highlights was the construction of an operations room to enhance the security system. The committee also discussed taking appropriate safety and security measures regarding delivery bikes, which have become increasingly common in the UAE. The committee recognized the need to ensure the safety of delivery personnel while also protecting the public from any potential hazards associated with delivery bikes.

Financial Management Policy

The committee also addressed proposals related to the financial management policy in Sharjah Police. The goal of these proposals is to achieve financial sustainability and stability, which would contribute to enhancing the quality of life for UAE citizens. The committee recognized the importance of financial management in supporting the comprehensive work system in various police sectors. By adopting best practices from around the world, Sharjah Police can improve its financial management policies and contribute to the overall development of the UAE.

Committee Members’ Efforts

At the conclusion of the meeting, Major General Al Shamsi praised the efforts of the committee members and expressed his appreciation for their work in enhancing security and safety. He emphasized the need to adopt the best global practices to achieve the highest levels of security stability. By doing so, Sharjah Police can support the comprehensive work system in various police sectors and contribute to the overall development of the UAE.

Conclusion

The Fifth Supreme Command Committee meeting addressed several important proposals and initiatives aimed at enhancing the security system and the standard of living in UAE society. The committee recognized the need to adopt best practices from around the world to achieve financial sustainability and stability. Major General Al Shamsi praised the efforts of the committee members and emphasized the importance of adopting the best global practices to achieve the highest levels of security stability.

Sharjah Police Security performance Supreme Command Committee Enhancing security Reviewing plans

News Source : ANI

Source Link :Sharjah Police’s Supreme Command Committee reviews plans to enhance security performance/