Security Envelopes : 500 Count White Security Self-Seal Envelopes – No.10 Windowless Business Envelopes with Printer-Friendly Design and Security Tint – Size 4-1/8 x 9-1/2 Inch – 24 LB

500 Count White Security Self-Seal Envelopes – No.10 Windowless Business Envelopes with Printer Friendly Design and Security Tinted Coating – Size 4-1/8 x 9-1/2 Inch, 24 LB.



Price: $26.99 - $24.29

(as of Jun 05,2023 07:52:43 UTC – Details)





In today’s digital age, it’s easy to forget that traditional mail is still an essential part of many businesses. Whether you need to send legal documents, sensitive correspondence, or just a quick note, having the right envelopes is crucial. That’s where HERKKA’s #10 Security Envelopes come in. With their premium security tint pattern, perfect for check printing design, and easy seal closure, these envelopes are the ideal choice for any business looking to protect their mail and ensure it arrives safely.

One of the standout features of HERKKA’s #10 Security Envelopes is their premium security tint pattern. The interior of each envelope is lined with a dark navy, heavy coverage security tint that provides guaranteed privacy for your legal or business mail. This security tint makes the envelopes hard to see through, ensuring that your sensitive information and contents are protected. So whether you’re sending confidential legal documents or just a quick note, you can rest assured that your mail is safe and secure.

Another great feature of HERKKA’s #10 Security Envelopes is their perfect design for check printing. The windowless blank design allows for easy address printing or labels for mass mailing, making them ideal for standard business and legal documents, as well as sensitive correspondence. And with 500 envelopes in every pack, these envelopes are perfect for quick, mass business mailings. Plus, they’re fully compatible with most inkjet and laser printers, making addressing and printing a breeze.

Finally, HERKKA’s #10 Security Envelopes are designed with an easy seal closure that ensures your mail stays secure. The ultra strong SELF-SEAL adhesive strip creates a full, super secure seal across each envelope’s width that won’t easily open or tear. This is ideal for mailing letter-sized and larger documents without splitting or damaging the contents. And with a long-lasting supply of 500 envelopes in every pack, these envelopes are perfect for everyday business correspondence and large mailing tasks.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for high-quality, secure, and easy-to-use envelopes for your business or personal use, HERKKA’s #10 Security Envelopes are the perfect choice. With their premium security tint pattern, perfect for check printing design, and easy seal closure, these envelopes offer the ultimate protection for your mail and are sure to make your business correspondence a breeze. So why wait? Click the Orange Button to order now and experience the peace of mind that comes with using HERKKA’s #10 Security Envelopes.



