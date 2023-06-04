Security Envelopes : “Pack of 500 Security Tinted No. 10 Self Seal Envelopes – Printer Friendly Design for Safe Mailing – 4 1/8 x 9 ½ Inch Size”

Pack of 500 No. 10 Self Seal Security Envelopes with Security Tinting and Printer Friendly Design – 10 Envelopes Self Seal Perfect for Secure Mailing – Size 4 1/8 x 9 ½ Inch



Sending confidential documents through the mail is a delicate task that requires a high level of security. Fortunately, the 500 No. 10 Self Seal Security Envelopes – 10 Envelopes Self Seal Designed for Secure Mailing – Security Tinted with Printer Friendly Design – Number 10 Size 4 1/8 x 9 ½ Inch – Pack of 500 provides a complete mailing solution that ensures your documents remain secure throughout the transit.

One of the main features of these security envelopes is their dark black security tint, which provides complete mail security. This tint completely hides your mail, ensuring that no one can easily see what’s inside. This feature is especially important when you are sending confidential or sensitive documents, and you need to ensure that they remain private.

The self-seal design of these envelopes is another key feature that makes them stand out. With this design, you won’t need to worry about licking or moistening the envelope to create a strong seal. Instead, all you need to do is peel and seal to create a lasting seal that is guaranteed to stay sealed throughout the transit. This saves you time and hassle, and it eliminates the need for tape or glue sticks.

Printing hundreds of envelopes can be a daunting task, especially if you are using envelopes that are not printer-friendly. The low profile envelope design of these security envelopes makes it easy to print hundreds of envelopes without any issues. The smooth, thick paper of the envelopes ensures that your printer won’t jam, and the envelopes are compatible with both laser and inkjet printers. This feature saves you time and frustration and ensures that your documents look professional.

The durability of the 24 LB white wove envelope paper used in these envelopes is another feature that makes them ideal for secure mailing. The paper is thick enough to withstand the rigors of transit, ensuring that your documents arrive in excellent condition. Additionally, the paper maintains a professional look and feel throughout transit, which is important if you are sending documents that need to make a good impression.

In addition to the above features, the Number 10 size of these security envelopes also makes them ideal for mailing a wide range of documents. The size, which measures 4 1/8 x 9 ½ inches, is perfect for mailing letters, invoices, statements, and other documents. With a pack of 500 envelopes, you can easily send out a large number of documents without worrying about running out of envelopes.

Overall, the 500 No. 10 Self Seal Security Envelopes – 10 Envelopes Self Seal Designed for Secure Mailing – Security Tinted with Printer Friendly Design – Number 10 Size 4 1/8 x 9 ½ Inch – Pack of 500 provides a complete mailing solution that ensures your documents remain secure throughout the transit. With their security tint, self-seal design, printer-friendly paper, and durable construction, these envelopes are ideal for sending confidential or sensitive documents. Moreover, the Number 10 size and pack of 500 envelopes make them ideal for businesses that need to send out a large number of documents regularly. If you are looking for a secure mailing solution that is both convenient and reliable, these security envelopes are an excellent choice.



