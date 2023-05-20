“Security guard killed”: Suspect who broke into cars and killed security guard identified, search for shooter ongoing.

A security guard was shot and killed by a gunman at a shopping center in Dallas. The incident took place on Friday afternoon when the guard confronted a man who was breaking into a car. The suspect shot the guard during a fight and fled in a gold Toyota Camry, which was later found in a parking lot. The search for the gunman is ongoing, and the police have asked for anyone with information to come forward.
