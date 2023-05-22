“Security guard killed” today : Identity of perpetrator who killed security guard while breaking into cars revealed

Posted on May 22, 2023

Identity of man who killed security guard while breaking into cars revealed today 2023.
Dallas police have identified the security guard who was killed on Friday afternoon while attempting to stop a man who was breaking into a car at a busy shopping center. The guard, 42-year-old Kenneth Wayne Hamilton, was shot and killed by the suspect, who remains at large.

News Source : KDFW

