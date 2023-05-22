“Security guard murder suspect” today : Manhunt Initiated for Shooter who Fatally Shot Security Guard While Attempting Car Break-ins

“Security guard murder suspect” today : Manhunt Initiated for Shooter who Fatally Shot Security Guard While Attempting Car Break-ins

Posted on May 22, 2023

Manhunt initiated for assailant who fatally shot security guard while committing car burglary today 2023.
was seen trespassing on private property. The suspect then shot the security guard and fled the scene. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. The identity of the suspect is currently unknown.

News Source : CNN Newsource

  1. “security guard murder”
  2. “car break-in homicide”
  3. “gunman on the loose”
  4. “police investigation shooting”
  5. “crime scene search underway”
Post Views: 20

Leave a Reply