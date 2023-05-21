Security Guard Safety today : Identity of man who broke into cars and killed security guard revealed

Security Guard Safety today : Identity of man who broke into cars and killed security guard revealed

Posted on May 21, 2023

Identity of man who broke into cars and killed security guard revealed today 2023.
Police have identified the security guard who was killed by a man breaking into a car at a busy Dallas shopping center on Friday afternoon. The guard, 42-year-old Julio Jones, was shot multiple times and died at the scene. The suspect, who fled the scene and remains at large, is described as a Black male in his 20s or 30s.

News Source : KDFW

