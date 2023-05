Security Guard Confronts Car Break-in Suspect, Shot Dead by Police today 2023.

The police have requested the public’s assistance in apprehending the suspect. They haven’t provided any details about the case or the suspect, and the public is being urged to come forward with any information that could lead to an arrest.

Read Full story : Police: Security guard fatally shot after confronting man breaking into cars /

News Source : https://www.fox19.com

Security guard Fatally shot Confronting Breaking into cars Police investigation