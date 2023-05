Security Guard Confronts Car Break-In Suspect and Gets Fatally Shot: Police Report today 2023.

The police have appealed to the public to assist in capturing the suspect. They may have released a description or image of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to come forward. The public’s assistance is crucial in solving the case.

Read Full story : Police: Security guard fatally shot after confronting man breaking into cars /

News Source : https://www.wcax.com

Security guard Fatal shooting Car break-in Crime prevention Law enforcement