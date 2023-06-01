“Security Tinted Self-Seal Envelopes” : EnveGuard Security Tinted Self-Seal Envelopes without Window, Size 4-1/8 X 9-1/2 Inches, 100 Count, 24 LB, White (34100)

EnveGuard Security Tinted Self-Seal Envelopes, White, Size 4-1/8 X 9-1/2 Inches, 24 LB, 100 Count (No Window, Item #34100)



In today’s world, security is an essential aspect of every aspect of life, including mailing. With the increasing cases of cybercrime and identity theft, it is important to ensure that sensitive information is well protected. The EnveGuard Security Tinted Self-Seal Envelopes are an excellent solution to this problem. These envelopes are designed with a secure, security tint-pattern that protects contents and sensitive information, making them perfect for ultra-secure mailing.

The EnveGuard Security Tinted Self-Seal Envelopes are designed with an ultra-strong self-seal adhesive strip that creates a full, super-secure seal across each envelope’s width that won’t easily open or tear. This feature makes them ideal for mailing letter-sized and larger documents without splitting. The quick-seal closure ensures that the contents of the envelope are well protected, even during transit.

Moreover, the EnveGuard Security Tinted Self-Seal Envelopes are laser and inkjet printer compatible. The premium construction measuring 4-1/8 x 9-1/2 inches is fully compatible with most inkjet and laser printers for quick and easy addressing. This feature makes it easy to customize, print and send out documents, invoices, and other sensitive information without the need for handwritten addresses.

At Aimoh, the team of engineers and developers has researched and developed the EnveGuard Technology and Approval systems. This technology ensures that only the highest quality products, produced from the best and safest material on earth, are approved for use. This way, the EnveGuard Security Tinted Self-Seal Envelopes offer the best quality and protection for mailing sensitive information.

In conclusion, the EnveGuard Security Tinted Self-Seal Envelopes are an excellent solution for anyone looking to mail sensitive information securely. With their super-strong self-seal adhesive strip, security tint-pattern, laser and inkjet printer compatibility, and EnveGuard Technology approval systems, these envelopes offer unbeatable protection and security.




