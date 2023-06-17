Drosophila melanogaster : Seeing Dead Fruit Flies is Bad for the Health of Fruit Flies and Neuroscientists Have Identified the Exact Brain Cells Responsible

Researchers are studying the impact of sensory perception on aging and health. While sensory perception is typically thought of as a means for gathering information about the environment, recent studies have shown that environmental cues can affect physiology and aging. The nervous system plays a central role in mediating the effects of sensory perception by interpreting and disseminating information across different tissues. Studies on fruit flies have shown that death perception affects their life span and causes physiological changes, including rapid decreases in stored fat and decreased resistance to starvation. Researchers identified neural circuits and signaling processes in fruit flies’ brains responsible for physiological effects, including rapid aging, when they encounter dead flies. The study sheds light on how sensory perception affects aging across species and may provide insight into the physiological and psychological effects of people who routinely witness death.

News Source : Inverse

