“Selah middle school threat investigation” today : Middle school in Selah under investigation for potential threat by police department | News

Selah Middle School in Washington is currently under a secure and teach situation as police investigate a threat made by a student against a school administrator. The threat was reported via the STOPit app by another student who had seen it. The Selah School District has confirmed that the police are currently on campus investigating the situation. The school has stated that no other schools are involved in the threat, indicating that it is an isolated incident. The nature of the threat has not been disclosed, and it is unclear at this time if any weapons or other dangerous items have been found on campus.

The secure and teach situation is a precautionary measure taken by the school to ensure the safety of students and faculty. During a secure and teach situation, students and teachers stay in their classrooms, and all outside doors are locked. This prevents anyone from entering or leaving the building until the situation is resolved. It is not yet known how long the secure and teach situation will last or when normal school operations will resume. Parents have been advised to avoid coming to the school at this time and to instead wait for further updates from the Selah School District.

News Source : NBC Right Now

