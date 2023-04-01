Selena died on this day, 28 yrs ago.

On this day, 28 years ago, the world bid farewell to Selena Quintanilla, who left this life at the young age of 23.

On April 1, 1995, the world lost a shining star. Selena Quintanilla, known simply as Selena, was a beloved singer, songwriter, and fashion icon who left an indelible mark on the world of music. She was just 23 years old when she was tragically murdered by the president of her fan club, but her legacy continues to live on.

Born on April 16, 1971, in Lake Jackson, Texas, Selena was the youngest of three children in a Mexican-American family. She began singing at a young age, performing with her siblings in their family band before eventually breaking out on her own. Her powerful voice, infectious energy, and magnetic stage presence quickly endeared her to audiences across the United States and Latin America.

Selena’s music blended elements of Tejano, a style originated in Texas that fuses Mexican and American music, with pop and R&B influences. Her hits, such as “Como La Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” and “Amor Prohibido,” topped charts and won her numerous awards, including a Grammy for Best Mexican/American Album.

But Selena was more than just a talented musician. She was a trailblazer who broke down barriers and paved the way for future Latinx artists. She was the first female Tejano artist to win a Grammy, and her success opened doors for other Latinx musicians to achieve mainstream success.

Selena was also an icon in the world of fashion. Her signature style, which blended traditional Mexican clothing with modern, glamorous touches, inspired countless fans to embrace their own heritage and express themselves through their clothing. She launched her own clothing line and remains a fashion icon to this day.

Though Selena’s life was tragically cut short, her legacy lives on. Her music continues to inspire new generations of fans, and her influence can be seen in the many Latinx artists who have followed in her footsteps. Her memory is celebrated each year on Selena Day, which commemorates her birthday and serves as a reminder of the impact she had on the world. As we remember Selena on the anniversary of her passing, we honor her legacy and the mark she left on music, fashion, and culture.

