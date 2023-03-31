Selena, “Queen of Tejano,” died 28 yrs ago today at 23

Today marks the 28th anniversary of the untimely passing of Selena Quintanilla at the young age of 23. She will always be remembered as the “Queen of Tejano”. Rest in peace .

On March 31, 1995, the world lost a beloved musician and icon, Selena Quintanilla-Perez. Known as the “Queen of Tejano,” Selena rose to fame in the early 1990s with her powerful voice, infectious rhythms, and charismatic performances. Despite her young age of 23, Selena had already become an influential and celebrated figure in the music industry, breaking barriers for Latinx artists and paving the way for future generations.

Her music, which blended traditional Tex-Mex with contemporary pop and R&B influences, resonated with audiences from all walks of life. Songs like “Como La Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” and “Dreaming of You” became instant classics, making Selena one of the biggest stars of her time. But it wasn’t just her talent that won over fans; it was her genuine kindness, warmth, and infectious smile that captured hearts around the world.

Tragically, Selena’s life was cut short when she was killed by Yolanda Saldívar, the former president of her fan club. The news of her death was met with an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow musicians alike, who saw her as a symbol of hope and representation.

Despite her untimely passing, Selena’s legacy lives on. Her music continues to inspire new generations of Latinx artists, and her impact on the industry is still felt today. In 1997, Jennifer Lopez starred in a biopic about Selena’s life, introducing her story to a wider audience and cementing her status as a cultural icon. In 2020, Netflix released a new series about her life, bringing her story to a new generation of fans.

As we remember Selena 28 years after her passing, we honor her legacy and the mark she left on the world. Though she may be gone, her music and spirit will always live on in the hearts of her fans.

