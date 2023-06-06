“Selenite wire wrap”: Tutorial: How to Wrap Selenite Wands with Swirly Wire Designs

Introduction

Selenite is a beautiful crystal that is known for its cleansing and purifying properties. It is a popular choice among crystal enthusiasts for its ability to clear negative energy and promote clarity of mind. Selenite wands are particularly popular, as they can be used to direct energy and focus intentions. In this tutorial, we will show you how to wire wrap your selenite wand with a beautiful swirly design.

Materials Needed

Before we begin, let’s gather all the materials we will need for this project:

Selenite wand

18-gauge wire (silver or copper)

26-gauge wire (silver or copper)

Wire cutters

Needle-nose pliers

Round-nose pliers

Step 1: Prepare the Wire

Start by cutting a length of 18-gauge wire that is about 2-3 times the length of your selenite wand. This will give you enough wire to create the swirls and loops for your design. Use your needle-nose pliers to bend one end of the wire into a small hook.

Step 2: Create the Swirl

Take the hooked end of the wire and wrap it around the base of your selenite wand. Use your needle-nose pliers to create a small loop at the end of the wire, about 1 inch away from the base of the wand. This will be the beginning of your swirly design.

Now, use your round-nose pliers to create a small loop at the top of the wire, just above the selenite wand. Then, use your needle-nose pliers to create a small loop at the bottom of the wire, just below the selenite wand. This will create a small loop-de-loop design.

Continue wrapping the wire around the selenite wand, creating loops and swirls as you go. Be sure to leave enough wire at the end to create another hook, which will secure the wire in place.

Step 3: Secure the Wire

Once you have wrapped the wire around the selenite wand and created your swirly design, it’s time to secure the wire in place. Use your needle-nose pliers to create another hook at the end of the wire, and then wrap the remaining wire around the base of the wand several times.

Use your wire cutters to trim any excess wire, and then tuck the end of the wire into the wrapped section to hide it.

Step 4: Add Detail with 26-Gauge Wire

To add some extra detail to your wire wrap, you can use 26-gauge wire to create small loops and twists. Cut a length of 26-gauge wire and wrap it around the base of your selenite wand, just above the 18-gauge wire.

Use your needle-nose pliers to create small loops and twists in the wire, weaving it in and out of the 18-gauge wire as you go. You can also use the 26-gauge wire to create a small loop at the top of the selenite wand, which will allow you to attach a chain or cord for wearing.

Step 5: Finishing Touches

Once you are happy with your wire wrap design, give it a final polish with a soft cloth to bring out the shine of the wire. You can also use a toothbrush or small brush to gently clean any dirt or debris from the selenite wand.

Your swirly selenite wire wrap is now complete! You can wear your selenite wand as a pendant, display it on your altar, or use it in your crystal healing practice.

Conclusion

Selenite wands are a beautiful and powerful tool for energy work and spiritual practice. By wire wrapping your selenite wand with a swirly design, you can create a unique and personalized piece that reflects your own energy and intention. With just a few simple tools and techniques, you can create a beautiful wire wrap that will enhance the natural beauty of your selenite wand and amplify its energy.

