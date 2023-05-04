Self-defence : Self-defence claimed by man who punched friend, resulting in his death

Scott Akester – Remembering a Life Lost Too Soon

A Tragic Incident on Sutton Park

On a cold November evening last year, tragedy struck on Sutton Park. Scott Akester, a 28-year-old man, lost his life following an incident that shocked the local community and left his family and friends devastated.

According to reports, Scott had been walking on the park with a friend when he was approached by a group of young men. An altercation ensued, and Scott suffered serious head injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he passed away later that night.

A Life Cut Short

Scott Akester was a popular and well-liked member of the community. His family and friends remember him as a kind, generous, and fun-loving person who always had a smile on his face. He was a keen sportsman and loved nothing more than spending time outdoors, whether it was playing football with friends or going for a run in the park.

Scott worked as a bricklayer and was known for his hard work and dedication to his craft. He was a valued member of the team and had a bright future ahead of him.

A Community in Mourning

The news of Scott’s death sent shockwaves through the local community. Hundreds of people attended his funeral, paying their respects and showing their love and support for his family. The community came together to share their grief and offer comfort to those who were hurting.

In the months since Scott’s death, his family and friends have worked tirelessly to keep his memory alive. They have organized charity events and fundraisers in his honor, raising money for causes that were close to his heart. They have also campaigned for greater safety measures on Sutton Park, calling for increased patrols and better lighting to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

A Legacy of Love

Scott Akester may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. His legacy of love and kindness lives on in the hearts of those who knew him best. His family and friends continue to honor his memory by living their lives to the fullest and cherishing every moment.

As the community comes together to remember Scott, they are reminded of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing those we love. His death was a tragedy, but his life was a gift, and those who knew him will always be grateful for the time they had with him.

News Source : HullLive

Source Link :Man who left friend dead after punching him claims it was self-defence/