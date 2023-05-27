“Self-defense during car burglary” today : SAPD Reports: Man Retaliates Against Car Break-In Suspects Who Shot Him

SAPD: Man retaliates against suspects who shot him during car break-in today 2023.

A man in San Antonio was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after he caught suspects breaking into his car. The 24-year-old was woken up to the sound of his vehicle being broken into and when he went outside to check, the suspects fired shots toward him, striking him in the lower abdomen. The victim fired back and possibly hit one of the suspects. The suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan and the police were unable to locate them.

News Source : Victoria Lopez

Car burglary Self-defense Gunshot victim Suspect apprehension SAPD investigation