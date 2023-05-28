“Self-defense shooting” today : Hospitalized man fights off car burglars by shooting them back.

Man hospitalized after firing back at suspects attempting to break into his car today 2023.
San Antonio police are searching for suspects involved in an attempted car break-in that resulted in gunshots being fired on the Southwest Side. A man was taken to hospital in serious condition after he was shot when checking on his car. The 24-year-old victim said the suspects fired a gun at him before he fired back, possibly hitting one of them. The suspects drove off in a dark-colored sedan, but have yet to be found.
News Source : San Antonio’s Sports Star
- Self-defense shooting
- Car break-in prevention
- Hospital recovery after shooting
- Gun ownership for protection
- Crime deterrence with firearms