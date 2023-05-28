“self-defense shooting” today : Hospitalized Man Shot Back at Suspects Breaking into His Car and is Now Recovering

Hospitalized man fought back against car burglars by firing shots. today 2023.

San Antonio police are searching for suspects involved in a car break-in attempt that resulted in gunshots being fired. A 24-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital in serious condition after waking up to the sound of his car being broken into. The suspects fired a gun at him before he fired back, possibly hitting one of the suspects. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning at an apartment complex on Fairmeadows Lane. The suspects drove off in a dark-colored sedan and have not yet been found.

News Source : KTSA

