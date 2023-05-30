Self-styled Hindutva activist Rajvardhan Singh Parmar booked for sexual harassment in Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhawan premises

Rajvardhan Singh Parmar, self-styled Hindutva activist, accused of sexually harassing a woman in Lucknow’s Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhawan premises. : Self-styled Hindutva activist Rajvardhan Singh Parmar booked for sexual harassment in UP Vidhan Bhawan premises

A Hindutva activist, who is the national president of an outfit called Maharana Pratap Sena, has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman at Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhawan premises on 26 May. The woman alleges that the accused, Rajvardhan Singh Parmar, took her to the premises on the pretext of meeting senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. An FIR has been registered with the Delhi police, and three officials of UP Bhawan have been suspended for allegedly giving the accused access to a room in a residential building where the alleged incident took place. Parmar has denied the allegations and called them a conspiracy to defame him.

Read Full story : Chief of Hindutva outfit booked after woman claims he sexually harassed her in Delhi’s UP Bhawan /

News Source : ThePrint

Hindutva leader sexual harassment case UP Bhawan sexual harassment allegations Delhi Hindutva outfit chief accused of sexual misconduct Sexual harassment charges against Hindutva leader #MeToo movement reaches Hindutva organization.