“Selling financed car”: A Comprehensive Guide to Selling a Car That is Still Financed

Selling a financed car can seem like a daunting task, but with a few extra steps, it can be a straightforward process. In this article, we’ll explain how car finance works, the paperwork involved in selling a financed car, and the step-by-step process of selling your car with outstanding finance.

Car Finance Explained

Before we dive into the details of selling a financed car, let’s first understand how car finance works. You can finance a car through Hire Purchase (HP) or Personal Contract Purchase (PCP). With HP, you pay equal monthly instalments until you have paid off the total amount owed. With PCP, you pay lower monthly instalments over a shorter contract term, with a larger “balloon” payment at the end if you want to keep the car and own it outright.

The finance company owns the car until you make your final payment, at which point ownership transfers to you. During the contract term, you are not the owner but the keeper of the car. PCP contracts come with mileage caps and charges for significant wear and tear, whereas HP contracts tend to be simpler.

Selling Your Financed Car: Paperwork

Now let’s talk about the paperwork involved in selling a financed car. Before you can sell your car, there are two pieces of paperwork you need to handle. Firstly, check your financing contract, as HP contracts may stipulate a minimum repayment level before you can sell your car. In most cases, this will be around 50% of the total amount owed (which includes fees and interest).

Secondly, you need to obtain a settlement letter from your lender. This letter confirms the cost of paying off the contract at the point of issue and is necessary for car dealers to make an offer for your car. It demonstrates your intent to sell the car with the owner’s knowledge.

Valuation

Once you have the paperwork sorted, the next step is to get a valuation for your car. This will tell you how much your car is worth and whether you have positive or negative equity. Positive equity means that your car is worth more than both your GMFV and the remaining balance, while negative equity means your car sale will only partially clear the balance, and you’ll have to cover the shortfall.

Preparing Your Car

Before you sell your car, you need to prepare it for sale. This includes gathering all the necessary documents such as your V5C logbook, service history, and MOT certificates. You should also get your spare key and locking wheel nut handy, carry out a full clean, and get minor repairs done to ensure your car is in the best possible condition.

Selling Your Financed Car: Step-by-Step

Now that you have all the paperwork and have prepared your car, it’s time to sell it. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Get a settlement letter from your lender.

Step 2: Get a free, instant valuation for your car.

Step 3: Complete the pre-sale checklist to ensure your car is in the best possible condition.

Step 4: Get an offer for your car. If you’re selling with Motorway, upload your car’s details to the platform to enter the daily online sale and get your best price.

Step 5: Confirm the sale. If you’re selling to an instant car-buying company or dealer, they may wish to inspect your car and documents in person before releasing funds to settle the finance and conclude the sale. If you’re selling with Motorway, a representative from the dealership buying your car will come to your chosen address to give the car a final check over and make payment before driving the car away.

Step 6: Settle the outstanding finance. The process of settling your outstanding finance will vary depending on your finance provider and the dealer buying your car. Some car buyers will deal directly with your finance company to settle the outstanding balance, while others may ask you to settle the finance independently.

Step 7: Complete the sale. With the outstanding finance settled, complete the necessary paperwork with the buyer to transfer ownership to them and conclude the sale of your car.

Step 8: Receive the surplus. If the sale value of your car was greater than the value of outstanding finance, you’ll receive the balancing payment from your car buyer after completion of the sale.

Step 9: Give feedback. Share your feedback with the companies you’ve worked with to help them improve their services.

Conclusion

Selling a financed car may seem complicated, but with a bit of preparation and the right paperwork, it can be a straightforward process. Follow our step-by-step guide and get the best price for your car, even with outstanding finance.

