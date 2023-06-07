“Selling financed car”: A comprehensive guide to selling a car that is still under finance

Selling a financed car is not as complicated as it may seem, but there are a few extra steps that need to be taken to ensure that the process is legal and hassle-free. The first step is to understand the type of finance you have on your car. Cars can be financed through Hire Purchase (HP) or Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreements, and it is important to know the terms of your contract before attempting to sell your car.

With HP finance, the car remains the property of the finance company until the final payment is made. On the other hand, PCP agreements offer more favourable payment terms but come with mileage caps and charges for significant wear and tear. Before attempting to sell your car, it is important to review your financing contract and understand the minimum repayment level required by your lender.

The next step is to request a settlement letter from your lender. This document is essential when selling a car with outstanding finance, as it confirms the cost of paying off the contract at the point of sale. Once you have the settlement letter, you can get a free, instant valuation for your car to determine its current market value.

If your car is worth more than the outstanding balance on your finance agreement, you are said to be in “positive equity” and can keep the surplus amount after the sale. However, if your car is worth less than the outstanding balance, you will need to cover the shortfall.

Once you have determined the value of your car, the next step is to prepare it for sale. This includes gathering all the necessary documents, such as your V5C logbook and service history, and ensuring that the car is in good condition. Minor repairs and a thorough cleaning can make a big difference in the value of your car.

When you are ready to sell your car, you can either sell it to an instant car-buying company or dealer, or use a platform like Motorway to enter your car into an online sale. If you are selling to an instant car-buying company or dealer, they may ask to inspect your car and documents in person before releasing funds to settle the finance and conclude the sale.

Once the sale is complete, you will need to settle the outstanding finance with your lender. This process may vary depending on your lender and the buyer of your car. Some buyers will deal directly with your finance company to settle the outstanding balance, while others may ask you to settle the finance independently.

If you have positive equity, you will receive the balancing payment from the car buyer after the sale is complete. However, if you sold your car for less than the outstanding finance, you will need to pay the shortfall to your lender.

Finally, it is important to provide feedback to your lender and buyer after the sale is complete. This will help improve the buying and selling experience for others in the future.

In conclusion, selling a financed car is not difficult, but it does require a few extra steps to ensure a legal and hassle-free process. By understanding your financing contract, requesting a settlement letter, and preparing your car for sale, you can get the best price for your car and settle your outstanding finance. Platforms like Motorway offer a simple and free way to sell your financed car quickly and easily, so you can move on to your next vehicle with ease.

