“Selling Financed Car”: A Comprehensive Guide to Selling a Car with Financing

Selling a financed car can seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. With a few extra steps, you can sell your car lawfully and without any hassle. In this article, we’ll go through everything you need to know about selling a financed car, including the paperwork you need, the valuation process, and the steps to take to complete the sale.

Car Finance Explained

Before we dive into the selling process, let’s quickly review how car finance works. You can sell your car on Hire Purchase (HP) or Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) finance, even if there is outstanding finance on the car. However, you cannot sell a car that you are leasing, as it is not technically yours to sell.

When you finance a car through PCP or HP, the finance company actually owns the car until you make your final payment. During the contract term, you are the keeper of the car, but not the owner. HP finance involves equal monthly repayments of the total amount owed, while PCP involves lower repayments and a shorter contract term, but with a larger “balloon” payment due at the end of the contract if you want to own the car outright.

Selling Your Financed Car: Paperwork

To sell your financed car, there are two key pieces of paperwork you need to handle. The first is to review your financing contract carefully, as it may require a minimum repayment level before you can sell the car. This amount is typically around 50% of the total amount owed, which includes fees and interest.

The second piece of paperwork you need is a settlement letter from your lender. This letter confirms the cost of paying off the contract at the time of issue and is essential for selling your car with outstanding finance. The settlement letter is necessary for car dealers to make an offer for your car and enables them to clear the remaining balance with your lender when they purchase the car.

Valuation

Before you can sell your car, you need to know how much it’s worth. Get a free, instant valuation to find out what your car would sell for today. Ideally, your car is worth more than both your Guaranteed Minimum Future Value (GMFV) and the remaining balance. This is called being in “positive equity,” meaning you can keep the surplus if your car sells for more than you owe on it. If you’re in negative equity, your car sale will only partially clear the balance, and you’ll have to cover the shortfall.

Sell Your Financed Car, Step by Step

Now that you have your contract, settlement letter, and valuation, it’s time to complete the sale. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Step 1: Get a settlement letter from your lender.

Step 2: Value your car to ensure it can fetch enough to clear the outstanding finance.

Step 3: Prepare your car for sale by gathering all necessary documents, completing a pre-sale checklist to ensure your car is in the best condition and conducting minor repairs, and carrying out a full clean.

Step 4: Get an offer from a dealer or instant car-buying company. If you’re selling with Motorway, upload your car’s details to the platform to enter the daily online sale and get your best price.

Step 5: Confirm the sale. If you’re selling to an instant car-buying company or dealer, they may wish to inspect your car and documents in person before releasing funds to settle the finance and conclude the sale. They may ask you to drive to a local hub or depot in order to do this. If you’re selling with Motorway, a representative from the dealership buying your car will come to your chosen address (normally home or work) to give the car a final check over and make payment, before driving the car away.

Step 6: Settle the outstanding finance. The process of settling your outstanding finance will vary depending on both your finance provider and the dealer buying your car.

Step 7: Complete the sale. With the outstanding finance finally settled, the car is officially yours to sell.

Step 8: Receive the surplus. If the sale value of your car was greater than the value of outstanding finance, you’ll receive the balancing payment from your car buyer after completion of the sale.

Step 9: Give your lender (and your buyer) some feedback. Share your feedback with the companies you’ve worked with to help them improve their services.

The Best Way to Sell Your Financed Car

