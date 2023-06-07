“Selling financed car”: A Comprehensive Guide to Selling a Car with Financing

Selling a financed car can seem like a daunting task, but with a few extra steps, it can be done lawfully and without any hassle. There are two types of car finance that can be sold: Hire Purchase (HP) and Personal Contract Purchase (PCP). Leased cars cannot be sold, as they are not owned by the lessee.

When a car is financed through PCP or HP, the finance company is the owner of the car until the final payment is made. During the contract term, although the owner is the finance company, the keeper of the car is the person who is making the payments. HP finance consists of equal monthly repayments of the total money owed, while PCP finance has lower repayments and a shorter contract term, as well as a lower deposit. This results in a larger ‘balloon’ payment at the end of the contract if the person wants to keep the car and own it outright. PCP contracts often have mileage caps in place and charges for significant wear and tear, while HP contracts tend to be simpler.

To sell a financed car, there are two pieces of paperwork that need to be handled. Firstly, the financing contract needs to be looked at carefully. HP contracts may stipulate a minimum repayment level before taking steps to sell the car, which is approximately 50% of the total money owed. Secondly, a settlement letter needs to be requested from the lender. This letter confirms the cost of paying off the contract at the point of issue and is necessary for car dealers to make an offer for the car.

The next step is to get a valuation of the car to know what it would sell for today. It is ideal if the car is worth more than both the Guaranteed Minimum Future Value (GMFV) and the remaining balance. This is called being in ‘positive equity’ and means that if the car sells for more than what is owed on it, the seller keeps the surplus. If the car is in ‘negative equity’, the sale will only partially clear the balance, and the seller will have to cover the shortfall.

Once these steps have been completed, the pre-sale checklist needs to be followed. The car needs to be prepared, including having all the necessary documents to hand. This includes the valid settlement letter, the V5C logbook document, service history, and MOT certificates. The car also needs to be clean with any minor repairs done to ensure there are no pesky scratches or dings that would diminish the car’s value.

The final step is to get an offer from a car buyer. If selling with Motorway, the car details are uploaded to the platform to enter the daily online sale, and the best price is offered. If selling to an instant car-buying company or dealer, the process needs to be followed to get an offer for the car. The sale can then be confirmed, and the outstanding finance settled. If the sale value of the car is greater than the value of outstanding finance, the balancing payment is received from the buyer after the completion of the sale. However, if the car is sold for less than the outstanding finance, the seller will have to pay a surplus to the lender when clearing the finance.

In conclusion, selling a financed car requires a few extra steps, but it can be done legally and without any hassle. By following the steps outlined above, the process can be completed easily and the seller can get the best price for their car.

