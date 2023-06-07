“selling financed car”: A Comprehensive Guide to Selling Your Car That is Still Under Financing

Selling a financed car can seem like a daunting task, but with a few extra steps and some careful planning, it can be done easily and lawfully. Understanding the different types of car finance, the paperwork required, and the steps involved in selling your financed car can make the process smoother and less stressful.

Car finance explained

There are two types of car finance: Hire Purchase (HP) and Personal Contract Purchase (PCP). Both allow you to sell your car with outstanding finance, but you cannot sell a car you are leasing. With HP finance, you pay equal monthly repayments of the total money owed, while PCP finance requires lower repayments and a shorter contract term, as well as a lower deposit. PCP contracts have mileage caps and charges for significant wear and tear, while HP contracts tend to be simpler.

When your car is financed through PCP or HP, the finance company owns the car until the balloon payment (or final payment, in the case of HP) is made. Ownership then transfers to you. During the contract term, you are the keeper but not the owner.

Selling your financed car: paperwork

Before selling your financed car, there are two pieces of paperwork to handle. First, carefully review your financing contract, as HP contracts may stipulate a minimum repayment level before selling the car. When this is the case, the minimum repayment is typically around 50% of the total money owed (not the same as the car value, as fees and interest are included on top).

The next step is to request a settlement letter from your lender. This letter confirms the cost of paying off the contract at the point of issue and is necessary for car dealers to make an offer for your car. It demonstrates your intent to sell the car with the owner’s knowledge.

Valuation

To sell your car, you need to clear the outstanding finance. Get a free, instant valuation to know what your car would sell for today. Ideally, your car is worth more than both your Guaranteed Minimum Future Value (GMFV) and the remaining balance. This is called positive equity, and if your car sells for more than you owe on it, you keep the surplus. If you’re in negative equity, your car sale will only partially clear the balance, and you’ll have to cover the shortfall.

Sell your financed car, step by step

The process of selling your financed car involves several steps, from getting a settlement letter to completing the sale and settling the outstanding finance. Follow these steps to sell your car with ease:

Get a settlement letter from your finance company. Value your car to ensure it can fetch the sale price you need. Prepare your car by gathering all necessary documents and completing minor repairs. Get an offer from a car buyer, such as a dealer or Motorway. Confirm the sale by completing the necessary paperwork and transferring ownership to the buyer. Settle the outstanding finance by liaising with your finance company and car buyer to determine the exact process. Receive the surplus if your car sold for more than the value of outstanding finance. Give feedback to your lender and buyer to share your experience.

The best way to sell your financed car

If you’re looking to sell your financed car quickly and easily, Motorway offers a free, simple method of getting the best price for your car, regardless of the model. All you need to get started is a settlement figure from your finance company, including a balloon payment if applicable. Enter your registration number to start the process.

Selling a financed car can seem daunting, but with careful planning and attention to detail, it can be done easily and lawfully. Understanding the different types of car finance, the required paperwork, and the steps involved can make the process smoother and less stressful. Follow these steps to sell your financed car with ease.

Selling a financed car Paying off a financed car before selling Transferring ownership of a financed car Negotiating with a lienholder when selling a car Selling a car with negative equity.