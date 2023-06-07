“Selling financed car”: A Comprehensive Guide to Selling Your Car with Financing

Selling a financed car may seem like a daunting task, but with a few extra steps, it can be done lawfully and easily. It is important to understand the type of finance you have, as well as the necessary paperwork and steps to follow before selling your car.

Car finance is a popular option for those looking to purchase a vehicle. HP (Hire Purchase) and PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) are the two most common forms of car finance. HP involves equal monthly repayments of the total money owed, while PCP requires lower repayments and a shorter contract term, with a larger “balloon” payment at the end of the contract to own the car outright. PCP contracts often have mileage caps and charges for wear and tear, while HP contracts are generally simpler.

When selling a financed car, the first step is to carefully review your financing contract. HP contracts may require a minimum repayment level before selling the car, which is usually around 50% of the total money owed. The next step is to request a settlement letter from your lender, which confirms the cost of paying off the contract at the point of issue. This letter is necessary for car dealers to make an offer for your car and clear the remaining balance with your lender when they make the purchase.

The next step is to get a valuation for your car to know what it would sell for today. It is important to be in “positive equity,” where the car is worth more than both your GMFV (Guaranteed Minimum Future Value) and the remaining balance, to keep the surplus. If you are in negative equity, your car sale will only partially clear the balance, and you will have to cover the shortfall.

Once you have the settlement letter and valuation, it is time to prepare your car for sale. This includes gathering all necessary documents such as your V5C logbook, service history, and MOT certificates, as well as completing a full clean and minor repairs.

The next step is to get an offer for your car. Motorway offers a simple and free method of getting the best price when selling, whatever the model. If selling to an instant car-buying company or dealer, make sure to let them know that your car has outstanding finance.

After receiving an offer, it is important to settle the outstanding finance. The process of settling your outstanding finance will vary depending on both your finance provider and the dealer buying your car. Some car buyers will deal directly with your finance company to settle the outstanding balance, while others may ask you to settle the finance independently.

Finally, complete the necessary paperwork with the buyer to transfer ownership to them and conclude the sale of your car. If the sale value of your car was greater than the value of outstanding finance, you will receive the balancing payment from your car buyer after completion of the sale. If you sold your car for less than the outstanding finance, you will have had to pay a surplus to your lender when clearing the finance.

In conclusion, selling a financed car can seem like a daunting task, but with the right steps and preparation, it can be done easily and lawfully. It is important to understand the type of finance you have, gather all necessary paperwork, get a valuation, and settle the outstanding finance before completing the sale. By following these steps, you can sell your financed car with confidence and ease.

