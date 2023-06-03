“Selling NFTs”: Expert Tips for Successfully Selling NFTs: A Step-by-Step Guide

Selling NFTs can often seem like a daunting process, but with the right knowledge and tools, it can be a lucrative venture. In this guide, we have simplified the process and offered a step-by-step guide to selling NFTs, ensuring you’re armed with the right information to take your digital assets to market.

Step 1 – Choose a Platform

The first step in selling NFTs is to choose a platform. You can either use an online marketplace such as OpenSea or opt for a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform such as Shopify. Your choice will generally depend on the type of NFT you are selling and the fees associated with trading NFTs.

OpenSea is a popular digital marketplace where you can buy and sell NFTs, including things like crypto art, game items, and unique digital collectibles. It allows you to use two different NFT standards: ERC-721 and ERC-1155 tokens. When selling your NFTs on OpenSea, you can choose between Ethereum and Polygon. OpenSea charges a trading fee of 2.5%.

Rarible is another digital marketplace that allows NFT owners to sell their digital assets. Various categories of NFTs such as music, art, videos, and domain names can be traded on this platform. To sell NFTs and receive payments, a compatible wallet is required that works with one of the three blockchains associated with the marketplace, namely Ethereum, Flow, and Tezos. Rarible operates in a comparable manner to OpenSea with respect to fees.

Binance NFT Marketplace is the NFT marketplace of Binance. You can sell non-fungible tokens from various categories such as art, sports, collectibles, entertainment, and gaming on this platform. Binance supports two blockchains, namely, Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Binance charges a 1% flat trading fee for NFT creators and sellers, which is currently the lowest in the market.

Step 2 – Set up your crypto wallet

In order to list your NFTs for sale, you must have a cryptocurrency wallet. The most popular wallets that support NFT sales are MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and Coinbase Wallet.

MetaMask is a versatile and highly secure digital wallet designed for Ethereum-based assets, particularly renowned for its role in the NFT and DeFi ecosystems. Trust Wallet, the official wallet of Binance, is a mobile-first cryptocurrency wallet that supports a wide range of digital assets including NFTs. Coinbase Wallet, separate from the Coinbase Exchange app, is a standalone Decentralized App (DApp) browser and crypto wallet.

Step 3 – Set a Price for Your NFT

The value of NFTs is not determined solely by how much people are willing to pay for them. Other factors, such as market demand and perceived value by buyers, also play a role in determining the price of an NFT.

First, look at the 30-day average price of similar tokens in the same category to determine an appropriate target price. If your NFT has a rare feature, you can price it above the historical average because rarity drives up the price. The value of your NFT will depend on the utility of the underlying asset. For those who are new to selling NFTs, it is recommended to start with a price close to the average price and gradually increase it.

Step 4 – Make a List

After you’ve decided on a fair price, you’ll need to create a listing for your sale. Log in to the NFT platform of your choice, and then link your wallet to the exchange in which you hold the NFTs. This will display your NFTs in the Markets dashboard. You can then choose the NFT you want to sell and enter details such as the price, time period of the sale, and more.

Next, choose the type of listing you want to create. The OpenSea Marketplace offers two options for listing: On Sale and Auction.

Step 5 – Accept an Offer

Be sure to regularly check offers from potential buyers after you’ve posted your NFT. If you set a certain price for your NFT and someone buys it for that amount, it is counted as a public sale. You will receive a notification that your NFT has been sold, and your account will be credited with fiat or cryptocurrency. If you put your NFT up for auction, you will receive updates about the bids on it. You may also receive private offers from buyers who want to buy your non-fungible tokens for a specific amount.

In conclusion, selling NFTs can seem complicated with various factors to consider. However, it becomes more manageable when you do enough research and ensure due diligence. To start, figure out the different platforms, auction settings, and payment terms like fees. With the right knowledge and tools, selling NFTs can be a lucrative venture.

