Selling NFTs: How to Sell NFTs Like a Professional: A Comprehensive Guide

Selling NFTs can be an intimidating process, especially for those new to the world of digital assets. With multiple platforms, complex terminology and fluctuating market dynamics, it’s important to understand the essentials of selling NFTs in order to navigate this space effectively. This guide aims to simplify the process and offer a step-by-step guide to selling NFTs, ensuring that you’re armed with the right knowledge to take your digital assets to market.

Step 1 – Choose a Platform

The first step in selling NFTs is to choose a platform. You can either use an online marketplace like OpenSea or opt for a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform like Shopify. Your choice will generally depend on the type of NFT you are selling and the fees associated with trading NFTs.

OpenSea is a digital marketplace where you can buy and sell NFTs, including things like crypto art, game items, and unique digital collectibles. It allows you to use two different NFT standards: ERC-721 and ERC-1155 tokens. When selling your NFTs on OpenSea, you can choose between Ethereum and Polygon. OpenSea charges a trading fee of 2.5%, which means you will receive slightly less than the selling price of your NFTs.

Rarible is a digital marketplace that allows NFT owners to sell their digital assets. Various categories of NFTs such as music, art, videos, and domain names can be traded on this platform. To sell NFTs and receive payments, a compatible wallet is required that works with one of the three blockchains associated with the marketplace, namely Ethereum, Flow, and Tezos. Rarible operates in a comparable manner to OpenSea with respect to fees. Each sale made on the platform incurs a 2.5% fee for both the buyer and the seller.

Binance NFT Marketplace allows you to sell non-fungible tokens from various categories such as art, sports, collectibles, entertainment and gaming. Binance supports two blockchains, namely, Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Binance charges a 1% flat trading fee for NFT creators and sellers, which is currently the lowest in the market. In addition, if the NFT owned by the seller was created by someone else, the seller would have to pay a 1% royalty fee.

Step 2 – Set up your crypto wallet

In order to list your NFTs for sale, you must have a cryptocurrency wallet. The most popular wallets that support NFT sales are MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and Coinbase Wallet. These wallets allow you to interact with Ethereum-based decentralized applications (DApps) directly from a web browser or smartphone, giving you complete control over your private keys and reinforcing the decentralized ethos of blockchain technology.

Step 3 – Set a Price for Your NFT

The value of NFTs is not determined solely by how much people are willing to pay for them. Other factors, such as market demand and perceived value by buyers, also play a role in determining the price of an NFT. To set a price for your NFT, start by looking at the 30-day average price of similar tokens in the same category to determine an appropriate target price. Consider the utility of your NFT, whether it can be used to trade for virtual items in a specific game or metaverse, and whether there are any additional perks for buyers. Finally, consider your producer relationship and gradually increase your price as you establish a reputation and following in the NFT space.

Step 4 – Make a List

After you’ve decided on a fair price, you’ll need to create a listing for your sale. Log in to the NFT platform of your choice and link your wallet to the exchange in which you hold the NFTs. Choose the NFT you want to sell and enter details such as the price, time period of the sale, and a catchy title and description that highlights the rarity level of your NFT and any additional benefits that buyers may receive beyond simply owning the asset. Choose the type of listing you want to create, either an On-Sale listing or an auction.

Step 5 – Accept an Offer

Regularly check offers from potential buyers after you’ve posted your NFT. If someone buys your NFT for the set price, it is counted as a public sale and you will receive a notification that your NFT has been sold and your account will be credited with fiat or cryptocurrency. If you put your NFT up for auction, you will receive updates about the bids on it. Be careful of private offers from buyers who want to buy your non-fungible tokens for a specific amount, as some offers may be lower than your minimum price.

In conclusion, selling NFTs can seem complicated initially, but becomes more manageable with research and due diligence. Figure out the different platforms, auction settings, and payment terms like fees before proceeding. By following these steps, you can successfully navigate the NFT space and bring your digital assets to market.

