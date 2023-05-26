“Selling Sunset cast net worth”: How much are the ‘Selling Sunset’ cast members worth?

Selling Sunset: The Real Estate Agents and Their Net Worths

Selling Sunset, the Netflix show about the high-end brokerage company The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, has become a hit with audiences since its debut in 2019. The show follows the lives of the real estate agents who work at the company, as they sell multi-million dollar properties to wealthy clients. But it’s not just about their work; Selling Sunset also delves into their personal lives, including their relationships and rivalries.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the show is the display of wealth by the realtors, who dress in designer clothes, drive expensive cars, and live in luxurious homes. But just how wealthy are these cast members? Here is a breakdown of their net worths.

Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim: $50 Million Each

The twins who founded The Oppenheim Group are the richest members of the cast, with a net worth of $50 million each. Jason, who has a law degree, previously worked in the legal profession before venturing into real estate. Brett joined him later, and together they built the business.

Chrishell Stause: $6 Million

Stause, a real estate agent and actor, is one of the most recognizable faces on Selling Sunset. She has a net worth of $6 million, much of which is due to her role on the show. She also earns money from sponsored posts on her social media accounts, which have millions of followers.

Vanessa Villela: $5 Million

Villela is one of the newer cast members, having joined The Oppenheim Group in the fourth season of Selling Sunset. While she has made a name for herself in the real estate industry, much of her wealth comes from her prolific career as an actor in Mexican television.

Emma Hernan: $3 Million

Hernan’s fortune has been built on the success of her plant-based frozen food business, Emma Leigh & Co., which sells vegan empanadas. She also earns money from modeling assignments and her real estate deals. Hernan has a net worth of $3 million.

Heather Rae El Moussa: $3 Million

El Moussa, who is married to Tarek El Moussa of HGTV’s Flip or Flop, has made a name for herself in the real estate industry through her work on Selling Sunset. She also has her own HGTV show with her husband, The Flipping El Moussas. Her net worth is estimated at $3 million.

Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet: $2 Million to $7 Million Total

Fitzgerald, the vice president of The Oppenheim Group, is one of the most successful realtors on the show. She has her own business of reselling properties at a profit with her husband Romain Bonnet. While there is no clear estimate of her net worth, some reports suggest it is between $1 million and $2 million. Bonnet’s net worth is estimated between $1 million and $5 million, with the couple’s total net worth sitting between $2 million and $7 million.

Davina Potratz: $2 Million

Potratz, a former model, joined The Oppenheim Group in 2018 as Director of New Development/Broker Associate. She has been a licensed realtor since 2006 and also has a real estate broker license, which allows her to employ her own agents. Her net worth is estimated at $2 million.

Christine Quinn: $1.5 Million to $3 Million

Quinn, one of the biggest faces of Selling Sunset, has a net worth estimated at $3 million by Celebrity Net Worth. However, some sources peg it closer to $1.5 million or $2 million. Her husband, tech mogul Christian Richard, is reportedly worth $20 million. Quinn also has acting and writing credits to her name, and has sponsorship deals with makeup brand Ciaté and a shoe collection with Shoe Dazzle.

Maya Vander: $1 Million

Vander, who works as a realtor at The Oppenheim Group and Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Miami, also runs her own online real estate course. Her net worth is estimated at $1 million.

Amanza Smith: $1 Million

Smith, a former model and interior designer, is a licensed real estate agent who works with The Oppenheim Group. Her net worth is estimated at $1 million, due in part to her background in interior design.

In conclusion, Selling Sunset has given viewers a glimpse into the lives and wealth of LA’s most successful real estate agents. While the cast members’ net worths vary, it’s clear that they have all achieved a level of success that most people can only dream of.

Celebrity net worth Real estate agents Reality TV show Wealth accumulation Luxury lifestyle

News Source : Prestige Online – Malaysia

Source Link :What is the net worth of the ‘Selling Sunset’ cast members?/