“Selling Sunset net worth”: Unveiling the Net Worth of the Cast of ‘Selling Sunset’

Selling Sunset Cast Net Worth: A Closer Look

If you’re a fan of Selling Sunset, the popular Netflix show that revolves around the real-world brokerage company The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, then you’re probably curious about the cast’s net worth. Created by Adam DiVello, the show features the lives of its cast, the realtors, whose individual net worths run into the millions. Here’s a closer look at each cast member’s net worth.

Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim

Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim are the richest members of the cast, with a net worth of USD 50 million each. Jason, who has a law degree, was in the legal profession before entering the real estate business. He created The Oppenheim Group by re-branding The Stern Realty Co., a 19th-century company founded by his great-great-grandfather Jacob Stern. Brett later joined him, and together they built the business.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause, listed as a realtor associate, has a net worth of USD 6 million. Stause is a real estate agent and actor. She had recurring roles on Days of Our Lives (2013-2021) and The Young and the Restless (2016), and she appeared as herself in the reality show Dancing with the Stars (2020) as well as the third season of Bling Empire (2022). Much of her wealth is because of her realtor role in Selling Sunset for The Oppenheim Group.

Vanessa Villela

Vanessa Villela has a net worth of USD 5 million. Unlike most others, much of her wealth is because of her prolific body of work on Mexican television. The Mexican-American actor has been the star of several shows since the early 1990s. She joined The Oppenheim Group in the fourth season of Selling Sunset and has now made a name for herself in the real-estate business, too.

Emma Hernan

Emma Hernan’s net worth is around USD 3 million. Hernan’s fortune has primarily been built on the success of her plant-based frozen food business named Emma Leigh & Co., which sells a vegan version of the delicious pastry called empanada. Her Instagram account boasts over 2 million followers, and she has also undertaken modeling assignments — both of which are additional sources of revenue for her.

Heather Rae El Moussa

Heather Rae El Moussa’s net worth comes from Selling Sunset, where she has sold houses worth millions of dollars. She also earns from sponsored posts on her Instagram account, where she shares updates about her multiple endorsement deals and family with her over 3 million followers. Married to Tarek El Moussa, who is worth around USD 15 million, they also have an HGTV show, The Flipping El Moussas, where they flip properties for profit.

Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet

Mary Fitzgerald is one of the major cast members of Selling Sunset, having been around since the first season. The vice president of The Oppenheim Group, Fitzgerald is one of the most successful realtors on the show. She has her own business of reselling properties at a profit with her husband Romain Bonnett, whose own net worth is estimated somewhere between USD 1 million and USD 5 million. The couple’s total net worth sits around USD 2 million to USD 7 million.

Davina Potratz

Davina Potratz is a former model who joined The Oppenheim Group as Director of New Development/Broker Associate in 2018. She has not just been a licensed realtor since 2006 but also a real estate broker, which means she can employ her own agents. As such, her net worth is reportedly around USD 2 million.

Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn is worth USD 3 million, according to celebrity wealth tracker Celebrity Net Worth. Her husband, tech mogul Christian Richard, is reportedly worth USD 20 million. Quinn’s CV boasts acting and writing credits, too. She has appeared in films and shows such as Humans vs Zombies (2011), Drop Dead Diva (2014), Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015), Ballers (2015) and NCIS: Los Angeles (2015). Quinn has also written a book, How to Be a Boss B*tch, which was published in 2022.

Maya Vander

Besides her role at The Oppenheim Group, Maya Vander also works as a realtor at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Miami. This dual role brings her a decent revenue, which, some estimates suggest could be around USD 1 million.

Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith, a former model and interior designer who decked up homes, is a licensed real estate agent, working with the others at The Oppenheim Group. Her background has helped her grow in her current role, despite being relatively new in the business. Her net worth is estimated to be around USD 1 million.

In conclusion, the cast members of Selling Sunset are all high-net-worth individuals, with their net worths ranging from USD 500,000 to USD 50 million. While the show is not as much about their extravagant lifestyles as Bling Empire, viewers can witness the display of wealth by the realtors through their fashion choices, expensive cars and other spending, as well as glimpses of luxury properties and how they engage in their trade.

